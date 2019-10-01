Police: 15-year-old 'hero' died protecting his 5-year-old sister from an intruder

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - A Florida teen was reportedly killed while protecting his 5-year-old sister from an intruder who broke into their home.

Khyler Edman, 15, was found dead inside his Port Charlotte home Sept. 26, police said.

Officers were initially called to the neighborhood after witnesses spotted a man who appeared to have been stabbed running through the area, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the man, later identified as Ryan Clayton Cole.

Cole, 27, was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot. He appeared to have several stab wounds on his hands and side and was initially taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators believe Cole broke into the residence and a "violent encounter" ensued where it's believed Khyler "was trying to protect the home and their younger sibling," Sheriff Bill Pummell said at a press conference.

The boy died from injuries related to the attack, but officials have not said how the teen was killed.

Cole is currently facing burglary and theft charges. Additional charges are expected once the investigation into Khyler's death and the break-in at his home has been completed.