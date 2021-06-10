Police: 15-year-old among latest arrests in BR triple murder; sixth suspect still wanted

Six people are facing criminal charges related to a deadly shooting that broke out at a Baton Rouge apartment complex pool on Memorial Day. That shooting left three people dead: a toddler, a teenager and one adult.

Arrest records said three male suspects entered the pool area of the Fairway View apartments May 31, and a confrontation took place that led to the deadly gunfire.

Three people were arrested Tuesday, a little more than a week after the killings happened. The first arrests were that of a 15-year-old and two adults.

Another two suspects were arrested Thursday, a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for one more suspect, who remains unidentified.

There are six facing charges in total:

Darrell Edwards (15)

-Charged with principal to first-degree murder (3 counts), illegal use of a weapon

Christopher Stovall (23)

-Charged with principal to first-degree murder (3 counts) and illegal use of a weapon

-Allegedly fired gun during confrontation at pool

Latoya Coleman (36)

-Charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (2 counts)

-Accused of driving her two sons, both suspected in the shooting, to Texas to avoid law enforcement

David Williams (19)

-Charged with first-degree murder (3 counts) and illegal use of a weapon

-Son of Latoya Coleman



Unidentified teen (15)

-Charged with first-degree murder (3 counts) and illegal use of a weapon

-Son of Latoya Coleman



Police have yet to identify the final suspect involved in the killings.