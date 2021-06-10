Latest Weather Blog
Police: 15-year-old among latest arrests in BR triple murder; sixth suspect still wanted
Six people are facing criminal charges related to a deadly shooting that broke out at a Baton Rouge apartment complex pool on Memorial Day. That shooting left three people dead: a toddler, a teenager and one adult.
Arrest records said three male suspects entered the pool area of the Fairway View apartments May 31, and a confrontation took place that led to the deadly gunfire.
Three people were arrested Tuesday, a little more than a week after the killings happened. The first arrests were that of a 15-year-old and two adults.
Another two suspects were arrested Thursday, a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old.
Law enforcement officials are still looking for one more suspect, who remains unidentified.
There are six facing charges in total:
Darrell Edwards (15)
-Charged with principal to first-degree murder (3 counts), illegal use of a weapon
Christopher Stovall (23)
-Charged with principal to first-degree murder (3 counts) and illegal use of a weapon
-Allegedly fired gun during confrontation at pool
Latoya Coleman (36)
-Charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (2 counts)
-Accused of driving her two sons, both suspected in the shooting, to Texas to avoid law enforcement
David Williams (19)
-Charged with first-degree murder (3 counts) and illegal use of a weapon
-Son of Latoya Coleman
Unidentified teen (15)
-Charged with first-degree murder (3 counts) and illegal use of a weapon
-Son of Latoya Coleman
Police have yet to identify the final suspect involved in the killings.
