73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night

2 hours 25 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, November 27 2022 Nov 27, 2022 November 27, 2022 10:45 AM November 27, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives identified the 15-year-old as the suspect, and he was arrested the next day. He faces charges of second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Police said both the suspect and the victim are from the Baton Rouge metropolitan area.

Trending News

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days