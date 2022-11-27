73°
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night.
The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
Detectives identified the 15-year-old as the suspect, and he was arrested the next day. He faces charges of second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Police said both the suspect and the victim are from the Baton Rouge metropolitan area.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
