Police: 14-year-old killed by gunfire in downtown east Friday night

2 days 19 hours 15 minutes ago Saturday, August 24 2019 Aug 24, 2019 August 24, 2019 9:46 AM August 24, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a juvenile was found shot to death late Friday night in Downtown East. Officials say an 18-year-old was also injured from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened Friday night before 11 p.m. on St. Vincent De Paul Drive under the North Boulevard railroad overpass. BRPD says the 18-year-old was found shot—he was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Later, a second male victim—now identified as 14-year-old Brionne Linson—was found nearby, shot to death in the street at the intersection of S. 16th and North Boulevard. 

Authorities have no suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information should contact officials at (225) 389-4869.

