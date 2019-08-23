77°
Police: 14-year-old girl shot in the head in Mississippi

1 year 9 months 1 week ago Sunday, November 12 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Clarion Ledger
JACKSON, Miss. - Police are searching for a teenager after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head in Mississippi.
  
Jackson Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the girl is in critical condition at a local hospital after the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday. Police are seeking a 15-year-old boy.
  
Commander Tyree Jones says the teenage suspect could be charged as an adult.
  
Holmes says several individuals were detained for questioning. He says the motive of the shooting is unknown.

