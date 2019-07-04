89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 12-year-old boy held in mother's shooting

55 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 July 04, 2019 10:16 AM July 04, 2019 in News
Source: WWL
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A 12-year-old boy is charged with trying to kill his mother by shooting her in the head in New Orleans.
 
Police say the child was charged with second-degree attempted murder after officers found the woman with a gunshot wound while answering a call on Wednesday.
 
A statement says the woman was inside a home with the boy and her 2-year-old daughter when she was shot. Police say a search turned up a gun and a single spent shell casing.
 
Police say the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition, and the boy was booked without incident. Authorities haven't released his name or details on where he is being held.
 
Authorities also haven't released details including how police got word of the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days