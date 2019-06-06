Police: 11-month-old child dies after being left in car for 15 hours

Photo: KMOV4

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police say an 11-month-old girl in Missouri died after being left in a hot car for about 15 hours.

According to ABC News, the child was found in the car Sunday outside a home in Calverton Park. The area is about 14 miles outside St. Louis. Reports say the temperature reached 79 degrees that day.

Other outlets are reported that investigators believe the baby is Joseline Eichelberger.

Officer Chris Robertson said no arrests have been made at this time. Police are working with the prosecutor's office in St. Louis County as the investigation continues.