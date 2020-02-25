64°
Police: 1-year-old shot by grandparent during argument in New Orleans

Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - An infant was shot by a family member after a confrontation broke out Mardi Gras day.

WWL-TV reports the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street. Police said the child's family members got involved in a "domestic incident," and one of the victim's grandparents pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Investigators do not believe the child was the intended target. 

The Krewe of Rex was rolling through downtown New Orleans at the time of the incident, but police said the shooting was not tied to Mardi Gras festivities. 

Police are still trying to locate the shooter.

