Poles blocking sidewalk removed after call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - A pole laying across the sidewalk had been frustrating residents for far too long. Two pieces of wood telephone pole had been sitting on the sidewalk in the 5900-block of Evangeline Street.

The heavy items couldn't be moved and continued to take up space for months. One resident said they've been there for more than a year.

Sherry White and her husband are repairing a home in the area and noticed the sidewalk obstruction.

"I saw a man in a wheelchair and he had to go on Evangeline Street to get around," she said.

White says it was about a week ago when she saw the man ride into the street and wheel himself alongside the cars and 18-wheelers, which drive at least 40 MPH.

"I've called a couple of different people and no one seems to know who's responsible for it," said White. "I don't live at this property but it's the safety of the neighborhood.

Friday afternoon, 2 On Your Side made a phone call to a utility company and the poles were picked up within two hours.