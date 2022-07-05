Latest Weather Blog
'Pokemon Go' players blamed for damage at historic fort
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. - A fort destroyed in the Revolutionary War is again fending off attacks - this time from "Pokemon Go" players.
Caretakers of Fort Phoenix in Massachusetts say players of the popular smartphone game are damaging the historic site.
Gary Lavalette, volunteer caretaker at the fort in Fairhaven, near the Rhode Island state line, says people have been leaving trash, vandalizing historic structures and publicly urinating.
Trending News
He told WLNE-TV that a stone wall was taken apart with a crowbar and parts of the property look like a "minefield" because people are digging up the ground.
The Fairhaven Historical Commission says hundreds of "Pokemon Go" players have been flocking to the fort, often at night, because it's where a rare Pokemon can be found.
The fort was destroyed by the British in 1778 but later rebuilt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Court delay? Couple accused of murdering daughter claim they've had COVID exposure
-
WBRZ's 'Fireworks on the Mississippi' a smash hit in Downtown Baton Rouge
-
Runners kick off 4th of July with annual Freedom Mile
-
Thousands expected to turn out for Plaquemine's 4th of July celebration
-
University of Alabama implodes decades-old dormitory