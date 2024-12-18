Pointe Coupee sheriff sets toy and bike giveaway for Monday; pre-registration required

NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux has scheduled a Christmas gift-giving event for Monday at the Scott Civic Center in New Roads.

To take part, families must register with the sheriff ahead of time. His number is 225-638-5400.

"The Gift of Giving" event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. Lunch will be available and toys and bikes will be distributed to pre-selected families only.

The civic center is at 1200 Major Parkway.