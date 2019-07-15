Pointe Coupee seeing flash flooding from Barry, crews out placing sandbags

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Officials say they're fighting flash flooding in rural parts of northern Pointe Coupee Parish as Barry passes over the area.

Radar suggests the portion of the storm with the highest concentration of rainfall passed over the area Monday morning. The sheriff's office shared photos of flooded neighborhoods saying crews are delivering sandbags to impacted areas.

The sheriff added that rumors of a possible levee breach are entirely untrue, and deputies are monitoring the areas along the river.