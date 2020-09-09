88°
Latest Weather Blog
Pointe Coupee schools back open Thursday after closing due to teacher no-shows
The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board says all of the parish's public schools will be back open Thursday after an apparent dispute over teachers pay led several schools to close unexpectedly.
The school board said in a statement that classes would be back for both in-class and virtual students.
The announcement comes a day after a majority of the parish's schools closed due to teachers not showing up for work.
The situation is seemingly tied to a tax measure that passed in August. The measure was designed to give teachers a pay raise, but will not go into effect until the start of 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With census deadline approaching, Louisiana falling behind
-
With census deadline approaching, Louisiana falling behind
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to rule in federal case concerning La's...
-
Executive Committee over High School sports to meet Wednesday