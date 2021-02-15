25°
Pointe Coupee Parish under curfew Monday night due to weather

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Parish officials announced that Pointe Coupee residents will be under a curfew Monday night into Tuesday morning. 

The curfew will begin Monday at 6 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Read the full announcement below.

"After conversations with our mayors and local law enforcement, Pointe Coupee Parish will be implementing a curfew for all citizens within the parish, due to the inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. The curfew will begin at 6:00 pm February 15th and will last until 6:00 am on February 16th. Only essential and emergency workers will be allowed to be on public roadways."

