Pointe Coupee Parish Tourism Commission rebrands as Visit False River

NEW ROADS - Pointe Coupee Parish's tourism commission has rebranded to reflect the parish's connection to the False River.

On Monday at the Poydras Museum and Arts Center in New Roads, the tourism commission was rebranded as Visit False River, which officials say reflects the parish's most recognized landmark and "positions Pointe Coupee as a destination fro relaxation, recreation and authentic Louisiana culture."

The rebranding included a refreshed logo, updated messaging and a new website, VisitFalseRiver.com.

"Visitors have long associated our parish with False River, even if they didn't realize they were in Pointe Coupee or New Roads," Carlyn Morales, the executive director of Visit False River, said. "By embracing this powerful recognition, our new brand makes it easier for travelers to connect with us, discover our story and plan their next visit."

The rebranding initiative was developed alongside Tourism Tactics by Tico and Graham Group Advertising.