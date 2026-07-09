Pointe Coupee Parish Council to discuss False River no-wake zones in upcoming meeting

NEW ROADS - The Pointe Coupee Parish Council will hear public comment on no-wake zones along False River during its upcoming meeting Tuesday.

The council will consider readopting the current no-wake zone, as required by state law, as well as discuss an ordinance that would create a dedicated chapter for False River regulations in the parish code of ordinances. Officials aim to create one centralized location for all ordinances pertaining to False River.

Part of the ordinance also adopts the Lighthouse Control Structure Operating Schedule, currently in use by parish resolution.

The meeting will be held at the Courthouse Annex Building, 180 E. Main Street in New Roads, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are urged to express concerns or ideas about water levels, motorized boating and the no-wake zones.

Read the full council meeting agenda.