Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of Delta

NEW ROADS - Final storm preps are happening in Pointe Coupee Parish and the City of New Roads Thursday before Hurricane Delta reaches Louisiana.

Schools have closed ahead of the storm, and students there will participate in virtual learning on Friday. These last few days have been all about preparing for what's to come.

Strong tropical storm force wind is expected in New Roads with three to five inches of rain. Parish President Mayor Thibaut says he's been meeting with parish officials, law enforcement, fire, and schools this past week to formulate a plan.

"I feel like we're prepared as we're ever going to be," he said. "We've been going over supplies and what-if scenarios."

Crews have been focusing on areas that are prone to flooding and making sure there are enough sandbags in storage should they be needed. There are also 13 locations around the parish where people can pick up sandbags to take home.

Drainage ditches and culverts are being cleaned out to make sure water can drain easily. Tree trimming has also been happening all week, crews are tending to branches near power lines to help prevent outages.

New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes says his city is prepared. The city's prevention program has been put in motion. Dukes says if people need sandbags they can call City Hall and the supplies will be delivered to them.

Hurricane renovations have recently been completed at City Hall.

"We have a safe room inside of City Hall that can handle up to 180-mile-per-hour wind in the city," Dukes said.

Both Dukes and Thibaut are urging residents to have a plan and be prepared. A shelter will open in Pointe Coupee Parish if it is needed.