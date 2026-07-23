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Pointe Coupee and Lafourche parishes are now eligible for FEMA help after Tropical Storm Arthur
POINTE COUPEE — Homeowners and renters in Lafourche and Pointe Coupee parishes are now eligible for FEMA assistance following Tropical Storm Arthur.
The two parishes join four others already approved for federal help: Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne. The storm hit June 17-18.
Residents who have flood insurance should file a claim with their provider first before applying for FEMA assistance, according to FEMA officials. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits already covered by insurance, but those whose policies don't cover all damage expenses may still qualify for federal aid.
Homeowners and renters insurance typically do not cover flood damage. Filing a flood damage claim under those policies may not result in coverage and could affect an insurance record.
The fastest way to apply is online at disasterassistance.gov. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Those who need help can also download the FEMA app, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. Central time or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.
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For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4927.
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