Pockets of Baton Rouge, surrounding areas without power after strong storms Wednesday

Thursday, July 31 2025
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Parts of streets and pockets in neighborhoods are still without power Thursday morning after Wednesday's storms. 

As the day gets hotter, customers are growing more frustrated with Entergy. 

At 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the outage map listed 14,158 people in EBR, 7,677 in Tangipahoa and 2,414 in Ascension who were in the dark. 

As of 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, those numbers decreased exponentially: 1,648 in EBR, 298 in Tangipahoa and 97 in Ascension. 

Currently, the estimated restoration time listed is 3 p.m..

