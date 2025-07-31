Pockets of Baton Rouge, surrounding areas without power after strong storms Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Parts of streets and pockets in neighborhoods are still without power Thursday morning after Wednesday's storms.

As the day gets hotter, customers are growing more frustrated with Entergy.

At 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the outage map listed 14,158 people in EBR, 7,677 in Tangipahoa and 2,414 in Ascension who were in the dark.

As of 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, those numbers decreased exponentially: 1,648 in EBR, 298 in Tangipahoa and 97 in Ascension.

Currently, the estimated restoration time listed is 3 p.m..