Plumbers across capital area backed up with requests after freeze

BATON ROUGE - Plumbers all over the capital area are back to work and busy after being closed for Monday’s ice storm.

“Yesterday, the phones started ringing off the wall,” said Kim Vince, with Louis Mechanical Contractors.

At Louis Mechanical, they're not only working to fix frozen or burst pipes, they’re also playing catch-up.

“It started yesterday afternoon, and today’s been really crazy. We’re working off the list as best we can to take care of customers as soon as we can.”

Vince said they’ve been getting three times the amount of calls as usual. It was a similar situation at American Plumbing.

“We had a few repairs, but mainly yesterday was just thawing out pipes. And today we had a few breaks. So it’s been a consistent day of phone calls,” owner Terry Smith said.

It’s not just frozen pipes plumbers are having to fix, however, the widespread electrical outages have been causing plumbing issues as well.

“There’s a couple of people that had transformers blow, caused the copper pipes to leak. So some reroutes from that also. It hasn’t just been freeze damage, it’s also been some electrical damage,” Vince said.

If your pipes seem fine, we’re not out of the woods just yet. There are still a couple more nights of hard freezes expected.

“I always recommend running a slow flow of water, just like the end of a pencil point,” Smith said.