Plenty of sunshine for your weekend

Happy Friday!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Any cloud cover lingering from yesterday’s rain will clear up by the afternoon hours today. Temperatures will stay a little cooler today only warming into the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with clear skies.

Up Next: Clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s will be the trend all weekend. On Sunday afternoon, a couple of stray showers may move into the viewing area. It will not be a washout. Sunny skies will be here all next week too and temperatures will slowly warm into the mid-60s by the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!