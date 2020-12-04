Latest Weather Blog
Plenty of sunshine for your weekend
Happy Friday!
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: Any cloud cover lingering from yesterday’s rain will clear up by the afternoon hours today. Temperatures will stay a little cooler today only warming into the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with clear skies.
Up Next: Clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s will be the trend all weekend. On Sunday afternoon, a couple of stray showers may move into the viewing area. It will not be a washout. Sunny skies will be here all next week too and temperatures will slowly warm into the mid-60s by the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
