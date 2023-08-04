Pledge deaths at US colleges fuel reviews of Greek life

Photo: LSU Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver

COLUMBUS, Ohio- The deaths of at least four fraternity pledges this year have helped fuel a re-examination of Greek life at U.S. colleges.

More and more schools are hitting pause on the organizations as they grapple with how to prevent hazing, alcohol misuse and other misconduct.

The move comes after pledges died at Florida State, Texas State, Penn State and Louisiana State universities.

Twenty-six people are charged in the Penn State case over the death of a 19-year-old student.

At Louisiana State, 10 people were arrested on misdemeanor hazing charges in the alcohol-related death of an 18-year-old student, and one person also was charged with felony negligent homicide.

Fraternities say that they've long worked to tackle hazing and alcohol abuse, and that considering whether further changes are needed is part of that.