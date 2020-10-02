Pleasant weekend ahead, Eyes on the Caribbean

Clear, calm, and beautiful weather conditions continue!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After starting in the 50s this morning, we will be heating into the upper 70s this afternoon. A few places may scratch the low 80s today. The humidity will be very low and you will have sunny skies all day. Tonight, lows will be in the mid-50s.

Up next: Cool and dry conditions will stick around for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mid next week, the dry air will stay, but the cool air will go. Temperatures during the day will start to consistently be in the mid-80s and overnight lows will be in the 60s. There is no rain in the 7-day forecast. The lawns and gardens may need a drink. Click here to see the full 7-day.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical depression or tropical storm will likely form in the Caribbean Sea this afternoon or over the weekend. What happens after formation is unknown. This system may interact with land in Central America changing the intensity and track of the storm.

NHC FORECAST:

Satellite imagery indicates that shower activity associated with the broad low pressure is over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is becoming better organized. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form later today or Saturday if the system remains over the waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula and northern Central America should monitor the progress of this system as it moves generally northwestward, as tropical storm watches or warning may be required for portions of these areas later today or tonight. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains, with possible flash flooding, over portions of southeastern Mexico, Central America, and western Cuba during the next several days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Another tropical wave moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, accompanied by locally rainfall and gusty winds. This wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system is over the central or western Caribbean Sea early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.