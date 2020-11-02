Pleasant stretch continues, Eta worth attention beyond Central America

Pleasant fall weather is expected for most of the week. Moving into the final month of hurricane season, we have a stern reminder that the tropics are not finished yet.

The Next 24 Hours: The chilliest night of the season is expected into your Tuesday. Beneath clear skies, low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s north of I-12 and low 40s elsewhere. The weather will be nice and cooperative for voters on Election Day, nationally and locally. In the Baton Rouge area, there will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming through the 50s and 60s into the low 70s.

After That: Nice if not moderating weather will continue for the remainder of the week. After beginning in the 40s Wednesday, highs will move into the upper 70s through Friday with lows in the 50s. While a lot of sunshine is expected to stay around, some clouds may start to appear by Thursday. The string of dry days could be disrupted by some spotty showers over the weekend. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: Dangerous, Category 4 Hurricane Eta is set to bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides across portions of Central America. Beyond that, most of the global weather models continue to show a system over the northwestern Caribbean Sea by later this week and into the weekend, which appears to develop from at least a part of Eta's remnants. While something for the U.S. to monitor, this portion of the forecast remains quite uncertain.

The Explanation: A very dry air mass dictated by a surface high pressure system over the Mid-Mississippi River Valley brought an afternoon of low humidity allowing a chilly morning to quickly warm into the upper 60s. That surface high will park over the Mid-Atlantic States for the remainder of the week leading to light, easterly winds and just slowly moderating temperatures. A weak upper level disturbance will move into the area on Thursday leading to the return of some high clouds but there simply will not be enough moisture for any precipitation. A weak wave moving east across the northern Gulf may provide enough moisture and lift for a few showers, mainly on Saturday and mainly south of I-10. Unfortunately, the United States and Gulf Coast will need to keep an eye on Hurricane Eta or its remnants that emerge over the northwest Caribbean this weekend.

--Josh

