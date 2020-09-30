Pleasant persistence

Perhaps the most pleasant stretch of weather since last spring is upon the Baton Rouge area. A few weak, reinforcing cold fronts will maintain this pattern through the weekend.

The Next 24 Hours: Beneath clear skies and with light winds, low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s for the first time since early May. On Wednesday, sunshine will push high temperatures back into the upper 70s.

After That: Thursday will start and finish a touch warmer, back into the 80s for highs before another cold front comes through. Though some clouds could be stirred up, the atmosphere will be too dry for any showers to develop along that boundary. The passage will restore highs and lows in the 70s and 50s respectively right through next weekend. Another front will pass Sunday night to keep the fall feel going. Beyond that, a gradual warming trend will begin and the long-term outlook suggests we will end up back above average by the middle of next week. There is no significant chance for rain through the 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development thereafter, and there is a 50 percent chance that a tropical depression forms late this week or this weekend as the system moves to the west-northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The Explanation: Waking up to 54 degrees in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning will constitute coolest temperature since May 11. Gradual 2-3 degree daily warming is expected through Thursday. A broad trough will remain over the Eastern U.S. and another axis will cross the local area in conjunction with a reinforcing front at the surface. A few cirrus clouds may pass but there will not be enough moisture for any precipitation. Well below average temperatures and sunshine will set up for the weekend. Yet another perturbation will pivot through the Eastern U.S. trough on Sunday resulting in a third, reinforcing frontal passage.

The signal from the Climate Prediction Center is for gradual warming to commence thereafter with above average temperatures back by the middle of next week. Any fall flowers or healthy lawns will need water as there is minimal hope for precipitation in the 7-10 day range.

