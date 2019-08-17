Playground coach indicted on rape, sexual battery charges

COURTESY: WWL/Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS- A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted a former Metairie playground coach on charges including rape against his former players when they were young.



James Prince Jr., 44, was indicted Thursday. He faces counts of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and production of pornography involving juveniles.



Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives say they have identified five victims who reported inappropriate sexual encounters with Prince between 2001 and 2006.



He is accused of raping one of the victims, showing pornography to other victims and performing oral sex on a boy.



He was being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in lieu of a $1.2 million bond. It's unclear if he has an attorney.