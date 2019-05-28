74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Play ball: Teams announced for NCAA regional tournaments

19 hours 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 May 27, 2019 11:18 AM May 27, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Sports officials have announced who will play in the NCAA Baton Rouge and Starkville Regional tournaments this weekend. 

The announcement was made Monday morning. 

Baton Rouge Regional:

LSU vs. Stony Brook

Southern Miss vs. Arizona State 

The LSU's first game is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

The NCAA announced Sunday night that LSU was one of the 16 host sites for the tournament.

Starkville Regional:

Mississippi State vs. Southern U.

Central Michigan vs. Miami (Fl)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days