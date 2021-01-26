Plastic manufacturer Shintech announces $1.3 billion expansion, new jobs for local facilities

Shintech's Plaquemine site

PLAQUEMINE - The state government announced Tuesday that Shintech is putting more than a billion dollars into expanding its plants in southeast Louisiana.

The governor's office said the $1.3 billion expansion will affect facilities in West Baton Rouge and Iberville Parishes.

Most of the investment will go toward increasing PVC manufacturing at its Plaquemine location, which is expected to be completed this year. The remaining money will go toward expanding its PVC packaging and warehouse operation in Addis.

The state expects the expansion will create 159 new jobs in total at the Plaquemine plant and up to 2,400 construction jobs over the course of the project. Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of 2023.