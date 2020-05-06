Plastic bag tax? Decision to remain with La. local officials

BATON ROUGE - Decisions on whether to ban or tax disposable plastic bags will remain with Louisiana's local government leaders.



A St. Tammany Parish lawmaker Thursday scrapped his effort to create roadblocks for such restrictions.



Republican Rep. Paul Hollis, of Covington, initially proposed to prohibit city and parish governments from being able to adopt the plastic bag ordinances. He rewrote the bill to require local voters to authorize any restrictions on the bags used by grocery stores and retailers.



Still Hollis faced opposition, particularly from local government officials who said state lawmakers shouldn't be meddling in municipal decision-making.



Hollis described his proposal as protecting personal liberty and stopping onerous business regulations. But amid the pushback, he pulled the bill from consideration in the House municipal affairs committee.