73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plastic bag tax? Decision to remain with La. local officials

4 years 2 weeks 1 day ago Thursday, April 21 2016 Apr 21, 2016 April 21, 2016 4:53 PM April 21, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Decisions on whether to ban or tax disposable plastic bags will remain with Louisiana's local government leaders.

A St. Tammany Parish lawmaker Thursday scrapped his effort to create roadblocks for such restrictions.

Republican Rep. Paul Hollis, of Covington, initially proposed to prohibit city and parish governments from being able to adopt the plastic bag ordinances. He rewrote the bill to require local voters to authorize any restrictions on the bags used by grocery stores and retailers.

Still Hollis faced opposition, particularly from local government officials who said state lawmakers shouldn't be meddling in municipal decision-making.

Hollis described his proposal as protecting personal liberty and stopping onerous business regulations. But amid the pushback, he pulled the bill from consideration in the House municipal affairs committee.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days