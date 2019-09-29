86°
Plaquemines Parish gets $4 million for water infrastructure
BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) - The federal government is giving one Louisiana parish a $4 million grant to help improve the water infrastructure.
In a news release, the Department of Commerce says the money is being given to Plaquemines Parish to protect businesses from natural disasters.
The grant from the Department's Economic Development Administration will go toward construction of a new raw water intake pump station for the Belle Chasse Water Treatment Plant.
The money comes from a specific federal program designed to help pay for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as wildfires and other natural disasters.
The grant must be matched with more than $1 million in local money.
