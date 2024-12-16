72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Plaquemine Police Department searching for missing 18-year-old

1 hour 30 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - Officers are searching for a missing 18-year-old, according to The Plaquemine Police Department.

Plaquemine Police say Ja'Morius Mitchell, 18, was last seen Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Plaquemine Police Department at (225)687-9273.

