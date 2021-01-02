43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Plaquemine parade cancelled for Mardi Gras 2021

By: Zandria Thomas

PLAQUEMINE - The Krewe of Comogo Mardi Gras parade has been canceled, according to officials. 

The krewe announced that the parade initially scheduled for February 14, 2021 has been canceled due to the current COVID guidelines set by Governor Edwards. 

The Krewe of Comogo will be the 7th group in the Baton Rouge Area to cancel or postpone Mardi Gras parades.
Krewes of Spanish Town, Southdowns, Artemis, Orion, Community Carnival Club, and New Roads Lions Parade have all been canceled. 

