Plaquemine officials issue boil advisory as major water line is repaired

IBERVILLE PARISH - On Wednesday (Jan. 6), a major water line in the city of Plaquemine busted, officials say.

The incident impacted residents in north Plaquemine as well as those living and/or working in areas along Highway 1148.

Officials said Wednesday that water would remain unavailable for these customers for up to 10 hours.

The damage was reportedly caused while a contractor was working to bore a hole in Addis.

Officials add that while repairing the damage, the water will be shut off and a boil advisory remains in effect until further notice.

When a boil advisory has been issued for an area, this means customers impacted by this outage should use bottled water or boil tap water for one minute before use.

According to local authorities, customers will be notified when the boil advisory has been lifted.

Additionally, The City Fire Department has staged a 3,500 gallon water tanker and has extra firefighters on standby to operate reserve engines should a fire occur in the water outage area while the water line repairs are underway.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.