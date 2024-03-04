Plaquemine man killed in Iberville Parish crash Sunday night

PLAQUEMINE - A 53-year-old man died in a crash that happened late Sunday night.

Louisiana State Police said Arvin Woodfork was driving on LA-75 when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert. Woodfork was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

Troopers were unable to confirm whether Woodfork was impaired or whether he was wearing a seatbelt.