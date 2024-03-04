74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plaquemine man killed in Iberville Parish crash Sunday night

1 hour 33 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 March 04, 2024 10:21 AM March 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINE - A 53-year-old man died in a crash that happened late Sunday night. 

Louisiana State Police said Arvin Woodfork was driving on LA-75 when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert. Woodfork was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. 

Trending News

Troopers were unable to confirm whether Woodfork was impaired or whether he was wearing a seatbelt. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days