Plaquemine man dies in fatal single-car crash

ST. FRANCISVILLE- A Plaquemine man died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.

Police investigate the cause of the fatal crash that took the life of 33-year-old John Gueho Jr. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, around 3:00 p.m.

Gueho was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 66 west of LA Hwy 969 in West Feliciana Parish. The 2006 Toyota Corolla ran off the roadway and struck an embankment bordering the roadway for reasons still under investigation.

Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, resulting in fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Gueho for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.