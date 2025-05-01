78°
Plaquemine man arrested after allegedly stealing four-wheeler

Thursday, May 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested after a stolen four-wheeler was recovered, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dontrell Wesley, 26, was booked for illegal possession of stolen things as well as two outstanding warrants for the same charge.

Officials said an anonymous tip was given regarding the location of a stolen four-wheeler, leading to the vehicle's recovery and deputies linking Wesley to the crime.

