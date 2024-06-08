Plaquemine man accused of second-degree murder in death of uncle; mom accused of obstruction

PLAQUEMINE — A Plaquemine man was accused Saturday of killing his uncle during an argument, and the accused man's mother was charged with obstructing a police investigation.

Deandre Devon Dorsey, 19, is accused of killing Balize Mitchell Jr., 43, whose body was found with bullet wounds Friday morning. Dorsey's mother, Sammie Dorsey, 50, was arrested Friday on obstruction-related counts.

Neighbors said they could hear a loud argument Friday morning among Mitchell and the two Dorseys, and then about 6:30 a.m. heard a gunshot. Police were summoned about 15 minutes later.

Sammie Dorsey was arrested at the scene and Deandre Dorsey surrendered Saturday morning, according to police.

The city has boarded up Mitchell's home and police are looking for a weapon in a wooded area near the property.

Sammie Dorsey faces counts of obstruction of justice and failing to report certain felonies. Police had said initially said they wanted to arrest Deandre Devon Dorsey on the same accusations but after he was arrested Saturday, police said the younger Dorsey had also been accused of second-degree murder.

Police Chief Stephen Engolio said earlier Saturday that Dorsey and Mitchell were brother and sister. That would make the victim Deandre Dorsey's uncle.

Mitchell's death was Plaquemine's second homicide in a week. Jaheim Gales was killed in front of his home on Bourgoyne Street on Tuesday night and Rashad Seals was arrested Thursday in Baytown, Texas, on a second-degree murder accusation.