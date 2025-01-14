51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plaquemine High School marching band to march in official Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

1 hour 44 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2025 Jan 14, 2025 January 14, 2025 5:26 PM January 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Plaquemine High School marching band has been chosen to march in the Official National Independence Day Parade on July 4, 2025, according to a release from the school.

The band previously participated in 2017, making this the band's second invitation. The band is starting a fundraising campaign to pay for the trip.

Trending News

To contribute to the Plaquemine High School "Green Machine" or for additional information, please reach out to the band director, Anthony Hollins at 225-687-6367, ext. 8029.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days