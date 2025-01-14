Plaquemine High School marching band to march in official Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Plaquemine High School marching band has been chosen to march in the Official National Independence Day Parade on July 4, 2025, according to a release from the school.

The band previously participated in 2017, making this the band's second invitation. The band is starting a fundraising campaign to pay for the trip.

To contribute to the Plaquemine High School "Green Machine" or for additional information, please reach out to the band director, Anthony Hollins at 225-687-6367, ext. 8029.