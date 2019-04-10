Plaquemine fundraiser for St. Jude rescheduled for Thursday

PLAQUEMINE – A rained-out fundraiser was rescheduled for Thursday and it raises money for St. Jude.

The BR Corvette Club’s hosting the event at the Hop-N-Shop Deli on Railroad Ave. in Plaquemine Thursday from 5-8. The group’s been hosting its event for four years to raise money for the free hospital for children in Memphis, TN.

There will be live music, steak dinners and other food and drinks, organizers said.

Click HERE for a Facebook page event with details.

St. Jude is also raffling off its annual Dream Home. WBRZ hosts the Dream Home Giveaway later in June. Click HERE for more information about the Dream Home.