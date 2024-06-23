92°
Plaquemine Fire Department working mobile home and structure fire on JR Drive
PLAQUEMINE - A mobile home and another structure caught fire on JR Drive Sunday morning, according to the Plaquemine Fire Department.
Officials began responding to the fire around 10:47 a.m. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.
No other information is available at this time.
