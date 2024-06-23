92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Plaquemine Fire Department working mobile home and structure fire on JR Drive

Sunday, June 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - A mobile home and another structure caught fire on JR Drive Sunday morning, according to the Plaquemine Fire Department.

Officials began responding to the fire around 10:47 a.m. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

