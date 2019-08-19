Plaquemine ferry to close this Saturday for new landing barge

PLAQUEMINE - Crews will be commissioning a new landing barge in Plaquemine this weekend, resulting in a day-long closure of the ferry.

DOTD says the Plaquemine ferry will be closed all day Saturday, August 24 in order for a new landing barge to be put in place. Swapping the barges is expected to last the entire day. The ferry will resume its normal hours Sunday.

Anyone will questions regarding travel information can visit DOTD's website here.