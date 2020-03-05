Plaquemine ferry system down to one boat creates longer commute times

PLAQUEMINE – The commute between home and work is taking longer than usual for those that need to get across the river in Plaquemine. One of the two ferries isn't running, and the absence of the boat is causing a lot of congestion.

“It’s hectic, it’s really hectic,” one driver said while waiting for the ferry to return to the west side of the river.

“I would say it adds double the time, and it depends on weather also. If the weather is bad it takes even longer because the water is choppier,” added Tonette Honore who takes the ferry to get to work.

The second ferry is in need of repair. DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallet says crews heard a vibrating sound on the boat.

“We did the inspection and found out it had a busted bearing so it’s not in working order,” said Mallet.

The maintenance work will take at least 4 weeks.

“We hate to have to take it out of commission, but sometimes these things happen especially when the Mississippi River is so high. With all of the stuff coming down something probably just dinged it,” said Mallet.

The ferry will be running longer hours until the second one is fixed. During the week, the system will run from 4:30 am to 9 pm. The weekend hours remain the same.