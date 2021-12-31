83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Plaquemine Ferry out of service due to mechanical issues

1 hour 47 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, December 31 2021 Dec 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 11:59 AM December 31, 2021 in News
Source: DOTD
By: Paula Jones

PLAQUEMINE-  As of Friday morning, the Plaquemine Ferry is out of service due to mechanical issues.

DOTD says it is working to get another ferry on site.

The Plaquemine Ferry is used by drivers daily to cross the Mississippi River at LA 75, and now that it is out of service, officials say drivers will need to detour via the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge or the LA 70 Sunshine Bridge.

For traffic advisories throughout the day, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on Channel 2 News and keep up with traffic advisories as they're tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

