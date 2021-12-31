Plaquemine Ferry out of service due to mechanical issues

PLAQUEMINE- As of Friday morning, the Plaquemine Ferry is out of service due to mechanical issues.



DOTD says it is working to get another ferry on site.

The Plaquemine Ferry is used by drivers daily to cross the Mississippi River at LA 75, and now that it is out of service, officials say drivers will need to detour via the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge or the LA 70 Sunshine Bridge.

