Plaquemine ferry closed this coming weekend

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday (Dec. 23) that the Plaquemine ferry will be out of service from Friday, Dec. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 27.

The closure is due to the continued staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

The ferry is scheduled to reopen on Monday, December 28, and will operate on its current weekday split schedule, which is 4:30 am to 10:00 am and 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

