Plaquemine demolishes downtown 'eyesore,' makes way for new community space

PLAQUEMINE - A rundown building that's served as little more than a blemish to Plaquemine's otherwise picturesque downtown is finally gone, and officials hope to transform the space into an area for residents to enjoy.

The dilapidated building, a former gas/convenience/bait store that stood at the entrance to the city, next to the Depot Market, was on the market for two years before it was purchased by city officials this Fall.

After collaborating with the Parish, city leaders had the building demolished Wednesday morning.

They plan to replace it with either a farmers market or a space for community activities that will include parking and extensive landscaping.

The demolition efforts are a part of the city's plan to improve its downtown area.

Officials have already invested in the production of the award-winning Bayou Waterfront Park, the new Plaquemine Community Center, and a new Mississippi levee top trail, which is expected to be constructed in 2020.