Plaquemine clinic provides vaccines and school supplies for students

PLAQUEMINE - In an effort to get more kids in Plaquemine vaccinated, Care South Medical Clinic provided shots and school supplies at its annual back to school giveaway bash.

Students and parents are preparing for a school year just as the pandemic is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Care South aimed to assist with the planning by giving out 150 book sacks along with masks and hand sanitizer at their back to school giveaway bash.

School officials suggested rules may be less restrictive this year compared to last, but the new rising numbers have spawned new questions about precautions at school.

At the event, 20 people were vaccinated, including 10 students.