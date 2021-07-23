80°
Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine clinic provides vaccines and school supplies for students
PLAQUEMINE - In an effort to get more kids in Plaquemine vaccinated, Care South Medical Clinic provided shots and school supplies at its annual back to school giveaway bash.
Students and parents are preparing for a school year just as the pandemic is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Care South aimed to assist with the planning by giving out 150 book sacks along with masks and hand sanitizer at their back to school giveaway bash.
School officials suggested rules may be less restrictive this year compared to last, but the new rising numbers have spawned new questions about precautions at school.
Trending News
At the event, 20 people were vaccinated, including 10 students.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor recommends wearing a mask indoors amid new COVID surge, some state...
-
Plaquemine clinic provides vaccines and school supplies for students
-
Pay problem for Southern professors continues for summer session
-
Tigerland apartment building at the center of a fourth homicide investigation
-
SWAT team arrests accused arsonist at Tigerland apartment overnight