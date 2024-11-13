79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Plaquemine City Hall closed to public on Thursday, Friday as offices relocate following renovations

Wednesday, November 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — Several city services in Plaquemine will be closed on Thursday and Friday as they move back into City Hall following renovations, officials announced.

City light and water customer service, the city clerk, the mayor's office, human resources and city court will all be closed to the public before reopening Monday.

Services were moved out of City Hall in spring 2023 after structural issues were discovered with the building. Since then it underwent major renovations including roof repairs and replacement, as well as waterproofing the outside of the building and upgrading HVAC systems, floors, restrooms and the installation of LED lights.

“This over $2 million renovation will leave City Hall in great condition for many years to come," Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. said.

The same renovation is underway on the Plaquemine Police Station, which is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

