Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine City Hall closed to public on Thursday, Friday as offices relocate following renovations
PLAQUEMINE — Several city services in Plaquemine will be closed on Thursday and Friday as they move back into City Hall following renovations, officials announced.
City light and water customer service, the city clerk, the mayor's office, human resources and city court will all be closed to the public before reopening Monday.
Services were moved out of City Hall in spring 2023 after structural issues were discovered with the building. Since then it underwent major renovations including roof repairs and replacement, as well as waterproofing the outside of the building and upgrading HVAC systems, floors, restrooms and the installation of LED lights.
“This over $2 million renovation will leave City Hall in great condition for many years to come," Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. said.
Trending News
The same renovation is underway on the Plaquemine Police Station, which is expected to be completed by spring 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
Sports Video
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed