Plaquemine bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Monday night crash
PLAQUEMINE - A bicyclist crossing LA-1 in Iberville Parish Monday night was hit by an oncoming car and died from his injuries.
Louisiana State Police said 26-year-old Davonte Russ was riding his bike on LA-1 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. He tried to cross the highway when he was struck by an oncoming Ford Focus.
Russ was critically injured and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
Toxicology samples were collected as part of LSP's investigation.
Troopers said bicyclists in Louisiana must adhere to the same traffic regulations as motorists and should ride as close to the right side of the road as possible to avoid traffic crashes and other incidents.
