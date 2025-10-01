89°
PlantFest showcases over 3,000 plants at Hilltop Arboretum
BATON ROUGE - PlantFest is happening at LSU's Hilltop Arboretum this Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Baton Rouge fall tradition, an annual celebration of connecting people and plants, will showcase over 3,000 plants and more than 300 species of native and traditional trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, ferns, succulents and grasses.
Visitors will be able to purchase limited-edition items, hunt for treasure at the "Yarden" sale, explore local artisans at the Vendor Village, and participate in fun fall activities at the Children's Tent.
The event will be open for members only on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Doors open to the public on Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Oct 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
