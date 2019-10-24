Plant looks to expand, bring more jobs to south Louisiana

Photo: The Advocate

PLAQUEMINE — A specialty chemical company's plans to expand may bring more employment opportunities to south Louisiana.

SNF Holding Company, a plant located just south of Plaquemine, is looking to invest an additional $375 million on expansion.

The company's President, John Pittman, has confirmed that its water-treatment and water-conditioning polymer production plant will be impacted by the development.

With the investment, the company expects to retain 390 existing jobs and add 150 positions with an average annual salary of $87,300, plus benefits.

SNF Holding Company is the U.S. subsidiary of SNF Floerger, a French company that produces polyacrylamides and operates 20 production facilities in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, seven of which are major plants.

Two of those major plants are located in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Riceboro, Georgia.