69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plant looks to expand, bring more jobs to south Louisiana

3 hours 27 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 October 24, 2019 12:15 PM October 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

PLAQUEMINE — A specialty chemical company's plans to expand may bring more employment opportunities to south Louisiana.

SNF Holding Company, a plant located just south of Plaquemine, is looking to invest an additional $375 million on expansion.

The company's President, John Pittman, has confirmed that its water-treatment and water-conditioning polymer production plant will be impacted by the development.

With the investment, the company expects to retain 390 existing jobs and add 150 positions with an average annual salary of $87,300, plus benefits. 

SNF Holding Company is the U.S. subsidiary of SNF Floerger, a French company that produces polyacrylamides and operates 20 production facilities in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, seven of which are major plants. 

Two of those major plants are located in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Riceboro, Georgia.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days